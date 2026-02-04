Skip to content

Warroad Senior Awarded Triple A Award

Congratulations to Warroad Seniors Kendan Curtis and Linnea Harren, who have been selected as Warroad’s Triple A Award winners.

The Minnesota State High School League’s Triple A Award recognizes students who excel in academics, arts, and athletics, and Kendan and Linnea represent the best of those three areas.

Both seniors demonstrate strong leadership in the classroom, dedication to their sports and activities, and commitment to their teams, all while setting a positive example for their peers. Both their hard work and balance of school, sports, and fine arts have been noticed and awarded for excellence.

Once again, congratulations to Kendan Curtis and Linnea Harren on this well-deserved honor of the Triple A Award.

February 4, 2026

Rainy River Rec’s Winter Carnival Happening Feb. 6 – Feb. 8

Rainy River’s Winter Carnival begins this weekend, and runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 8, with three days of
February 4, 2026

Chargers Robotics and Drones Team Awarded Airmanship Award at Recent Competition

The Grygla Chargers Robotics and Drones team 4149 wrapped up their season this week with a competition in
February 4, 2026

Demuth Campaigns In Crookston

Minnesota Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth brought her campaign for Governor to Crookston on Monday. The Republican
