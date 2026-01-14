Skip to content

Will the Government shut down again? US Rep Angie Craig on the potential of another shutdown 

After seeing the longest government shutdown in US History end last November, there’s a chance that the US Government could once again shut down when the continuing resolution to fund the government expires on January 30. US Representative Angie Craig talks more about the potential of a shutdown, and what needs to happen in order to pass another funding bill. 

If the government were to shut down, some programs including SNAP would not be affected, as Congress has already approved full-year funding for the Department of Ag, which oversees the SNAP program.

Audio from the Red River Farm Network

January 15, 2026

Warroad Girls Hockey Picks Up 600th Win

The Warroad Girls Hockey program is celebrating their 600th win in program history earlier this week in a
January 15, 2026

Automatic Hook-Setting Devices Allowed This Ice Fishing Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now allows automatic hook-setting devices for ice fishing, starting this season. The
January 15, 2026

Sprague RCMP Warns Residents About Fraud

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague
