Will the Government shut down again? US Rep Angie Craig on the potential of another shutdown 

After seeing the longest government shutdown in US History end last November, there’s a chance that the US Government could once again shut down when the continuing resolution to fund the government expires on January 30. US Representative Angie Craig talks more about the potential of a shutdown, and what needs to happen in order to pass another funding bill.

If the government were to shut down, some programs including SNAP would not be affected, as Congress has already approved full-year funding for the Department of Ag, which oversees the SNAP program.

Audio from the Red River Farm Network