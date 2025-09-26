William’s Potato Day Returns Oct. 4 with Parade, Games, and Scholarship Crowning

The annual William’s Potato Day is just around the corner, bringing with it fun, community pride, and a chance for local students to earn scholarships. The deadline to apply for Potato Day King and Queen is Friday, September 26. High school seniors from Warroad, Baudette, and area homeschool programs are encouraged to apply. The winning King and Queen will each receive a $2,000 scholarship, while runners-up will be awarded $500 scholarships. Applications are available in the Baudette and Warroad offices or online through the William’s Potato Day Facebook page.

This year’s celebration will be held on Saturday, October 4, from 12 PM to 4 PM, and promises a full afternoon of activities for all ages. Visitors can enjoy the annual parade, potato-themed contests, delicious food, family-friendly games, and more. Potato Day is a long-standing tradition that honors the hard work and dedication of local potato farmers who help sustain the community.

For more details on the celebration and scholarship opportunities, visit the William’s Potato Day Facebook page.