With Winter Fast Approaching, Beware of the Dangers of Carbon Monoxide

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and homeowners, and renters are encouraged to take the proper steps in lowering the risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning, especially as the risks increase once cold weather arrives. Carma Hansen of Safe Kids Grand Forks tells us some things you can do to lower the risk of Carbon Monoxide in your home.

Hansen says it’s also a good idea to take precaution when traveling, and she explains why.

If you detect carbon monoxide in your home or are feeling the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, immediately call 911.