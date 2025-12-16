Work Begins on Warroad Riverbend Skate Path

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Monday, December 16 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Work is now underway on Warroad’s Riverbend Skate Path, the longest skate path in the U.S. at over 5 miles. Crews are facing tough conditions, including slush, open water, and rough ice, so ATVs are being used to carve the initial route, with work continuing overnight. With warmer temperatures expected, organizers ask everyone to stay off the path so the ice can set properly. The Riverbend Skate Path, started by neighbors during COVID-19, connects backyard rinks along the Warroad River and features lights, fire pits, warming huts, and skate rentals at Doc’s Harbor Inn. Popular for skating, broomball, snowshoeing, and more, portions of the path may open this weekend, weather permitting. Follow The Warroad Riverbend Skate Path on Facebook for updates.