Skip to content

Workers Kick Off Union to Join SEIU

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 11, 2025

University of Minnesota workers across its five main campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities, kick off their union push to join SEIU Local 284. This comes just days after fourteen hundred U workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, rejected the school’s last, best, and final offer.

284 Executive Director Kelly Gibbons says four main units are working to unionize for expanding workplace democracy, promoting career security, working in healthy settings, and closing the salary gap.

Democratic Senator Omar Fateh, who works at the U, signed a union card and says he will help bargain for the unit. The four departments involved include IT, Marketing and Communications, Student Services, and Grants and Contracts.

September 11, 2025

Region 2 Arts Council to Award $5,000 Fellowship Supporting Anishinaabe Artists and Culture Bearers

The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship will provide unfettered funding for one artist, culture bearer or creative individual, who
September 10, 2025

Roseau City Council Tackles Airport, Energy, Public Safety and Budget at September Meeting

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 10, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – On Monday September
September 10, 2025

Some Homeowners Experiencing Issues with Well Water

The Minnesota Department of Ag was offering free nitrate well testing at Farmfest this year, giving well owners
« Prev1234567Next »