Boat Accident on Lake of the Woods Saturday 9/13

Authorities responded to reports of a two-boat collision near Rocky Point Resort on Lake of the Woods around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 13. According to initial radio traffic, one boat went over the top of another. Crews from Arnison’s Rocky Point launched immediately to assist those involved. Dispatch audio indicated that both were later escorted back to shore.

Early reports suggest that no one was injured. An ambulance was originally dispatched to Rocky Point, but those involved declined medical treatment. Deputies from the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area to follow up.

Witnesses at Rocky Point said one boat headed back toward Roseau while the other returned to Arnison’s Rocky Point. Despite the severity of the impact, everyone on board was reported safe.

Officials have not yet released additional details about the people involved or whether any citations will be issued. The Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide further information. For more on boating safety, visit the Minnesota DNR Boat and Water Safety Page.