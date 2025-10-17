DNR Hunting Update: Trail Cams

Properly setting up trail cameras can make a huge difference in whether or not you actually get a look at some of the great wildlife Minnesota has to offer this archery season. DNR Furbearer Research Biologist John Erb says picking the right place is crucial.

Erb says if you’re installing a camera, you want to make sure it’s aimed properly. Erb also offers tips on how to properly put up trail cams whether you’re an avid hunter or someone just looking to catch images of the outdoors.

More tips can be found on the DNR’s website. Minnesota’s firearm season kicks off November 8th.