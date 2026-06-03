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Housing Bill Targets Affordability in Northern Minnesota

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau County, Minn — A new housing bill moving through Congress could help address housing shortages across Northern Minnesota.

Lawmakers have approved the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, legislation aimed at increasing the nation’s housing supply and lowering costs for homebuyers. Supporters say rising construction expenses, regulatory hurdles, and zoning restrictions have contributed to a shortage of more than five million homes nationwide.

The bill would streamline federal housing programs and reduce regulations that can delay new construction projects, also helping local community banks.

Supporters say the measure could benefit growing communities in Roseau, Lake of the Woods, and across Northern Minnesota where affordable housing remains a challenge. The legislation also includes provisions to expand housing assistance for veterans and limit large corporations from purchasing single-family homes, helping keep more houses available for local families.

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