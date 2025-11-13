Itasca State Park Update 

A lot of services have closed for the winter at Itasca State Park, but there’s still plenty of things open that could make for a fun winter vacation. Sandra Lichter of Itasca State Park highlights some of the park’s services that will remain open for the winter.

Lichter also mentioned a couple other services that will be open for winter and some office hour changes for winter.

Itasca State Park will also be continuing with their winter programming after a short break this November. For more park information go to the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.