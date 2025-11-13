Skip to content

Itasca State Park Update 

A lot of services have closed for the winter at Itasca State Park, but there’s still plenty of things open that could make for a fun winter vacation. Sandra Lichter of Itasca State Park highlights some of the park’s services that will remain open for the winter.

Lichter also mentioned a couple other services that will be open for winter and some office hour changes for winter.

Itasca State Park will also be continuing with their winter programming after a short break this November. For more park information go to the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website.

November 13, 2025

Prioritize Safety this Deer Season

The Minnesota Deer Firearm Season continues this week through this Sunday, and with especially cold temperatures, all hunters
November 13, 2025

Lakeland PBS Cancels “Currents” Amid Federal Funding Cuts

Lakeland PBS in Bemidji recently announced it is canceling its long-running program Lakeland Currents following significant federal funding
November 13, 2025

Central Boiler 33rd Year of Employee Bonus Distribution

Central Boiler Companies, parent to subsidiaries Central Boiler, Altoz, and Woodmaster, proudly celebrated its 33rd consecutive year of
