Klobuchar Wraps Tour in Northern Minnesota

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has officially wrapped up her tour of all 87 counties across the state — finishing her journey in Koochiching County.

Her stops included Rainy Lake Medical Center and Minnesota North College–Rainy River, where she toured classrooms, met with students, and spoke with local community members.

Klobuchar reflected on her Iron Range roots, recalling her grandfather’s days mining ore in Ely, and emphasized the importance of preparing students for the jobs of the future — not just those of the past.

During her visit, she also discussed her ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.–Canada relations, an issue deeply tied to northern Minnesota’s border economy.

And while it was a chilly stop on her statewide tour, Klobuchar said she came prepared — and even got to enjoy one special northern sight.

Senator Klobuchar’s visit marked a symbolic finish to her annual 87-county tour — ending where Minnesota meets Canada, right here in International Falls.

Full interview with Amy Klobuchar: