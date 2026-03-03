Michelle Fischbach update to end February

Last week, Northwest Minnesota District 7 representative Michelle Fischbach brought Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing to the State of the Union, saying she wanted farmers’ voices represented as Congress debates national policy.

On the House floor, Fischbach voted for two energy-related bills — the Home Appliance Protection and Affordability Act and the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act — measures she says will lower costs by rolling back federal appliance standards and blocking incentives for electric-only building codes.

Fischbach also met with Disabled American Veterans, pointing to a reported drop in the VA disability claims backlog since January 2025. She backed the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act to simplify benefits notices and says she’s continuing work on mental health care and toxic exposure support.

Back home priorities were also front and center. Fischbach met with Northwest Minnesota County officials about highway and water infrastructure needs and supported the SPEED and PERMIT Acts to streamline environmental reviews for energy projects.

Fischbach’s focus remains on agriculture, affordability, and our local rural communities.