Minnesota Deer Archery Season Kicked Off This Weekend

The 2025/2026 Minnesota deer archery season kicked off this weekend, and area hunters are reminded that some hunters will be required to test for CWD . Minnesota DNR Northwest Area Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden tells us more. 

Baden also explains what Chronic Wasting Disease is.

As for what bow hunters can expect to see in terms of deer numbers this year,  Baden says you can expect to see a larger, and younger deer population, and he explains why.

More information on CWD and testing resources go to the Minnesota DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/cwd/resources.

September 16, 2025

