Minnesota Ranks #2 for Kids’ Well-Being

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is the second-best state for children, according to a new SmileHub report.

The state ranks first in support systems for families, third in work-life balance, and top five for child well-being and life expectancy.

Governor Walz commented “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans.

Walz credits investments in early learning, child care, and programs like Paid Family Leave and the Child Tax Credit. He says when Minnesota puts kids first, the whole state benefits.