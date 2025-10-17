Skip to content

Minnesota Ranks #2 for Kids’ Well-Being

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is the second-best state for children, according to a new SmileHub report. 

The state ranks first in support systems for families, third in work-life balance, and top five for child well-being and life expectancy. 

Governor Walz commented “This ranking reflects that commitment and encourages us to keep fighting for our littlest Minnesotans.

Walz credits investments in early learning, child care, and programs like Paid Family Leave and the Child Tax Credit. He says when Minnesota puts kids first, the whole state benefits.

October 17, 2025

DNR Hunting Update: Trail Cams

Properly setting up trail cameras can make a huge difference in whether or not you actually get a
October 17, 2025

UMN Biosecurity Tips as Bird Flu Continues to Spread

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to infiltrate poultry facilities despite ongoing improvements in biosecurity.  Dr. Abby Schuft with
October 16, 2025

Youth Hunting Safety Reminders

The Minnesota Youth Deer Gun season kicked off today, and our young hunters are reminded to make sure
« Prev1234567Next »