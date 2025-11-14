Opening Weekend Firearms Deer Harvest Strong

With Minnesota Deer Firearm Season continuing this week and through next week in Northern Minnesota, the DNr provided some numbers for what the hunting season has looked like thus far through opening weekend and the first full week.

Minnesota hunters harvested nearly 82,000 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the firearms season.

The pace is expected to surpass 2023 numbers and on pace to approach last year’s total of 170,679 deer. So far, 59% of the harvested deer have been adult males, while 29% are adult females. The remainder of deer includes juvenile deer of both male and female.