Opening Weekend Firearms Deer Harvest Strong

With Minnesota Deer Firearm Season continuing this week and through next week in Northern Minnesota, the DNr provided some numbers for what the hunting season has looked like thus far through opening weekend and the first full week.

Minnesota hunters harvested nearly 82,000 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the firearms season. 

The pace is expected to surpass 2023 numbers and on pace to approach last year’s total of 170,679 deer. So far, 59% of the harvested deer have been adult males, while 29% are adult females. The remainder of deer includes juvenile deer of both male and female.

November 14, 2025

Klobuchar Wraps Tour in Northern Minnesota

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has officially wrapped up her tour of all 87 counties across the state —
November 14, 2025

Itasca State Park Update 

A lot of services have closed for the winter at Itasca State Park, but there’s still plenty of
November 13, 2025

Warroad Native American Education to Host Oyate Kinipi Archery Program Nov. 21–23

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | November 13, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Warroad School’s Native
