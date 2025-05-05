Skip to content

“Potential” state record sturgeon caught on Lake of the Woods

Over the weekend on Saturday, a “potential” state record catch-and-release lake sturgeon was caught on Lake of the Woods. Bryan Sathre was on the Lake of the Woods School news on Monday morning and talked about it

He went on to explain the process of verifying a record catch such as this.

The official Minnesota catch-and-releasse record for lake sturgeon in a fish caught on the St. Croix River near Bayport on February 9, 2019. Darren Troseth of Jordan, Minnesota caught the sturgeon, which is estimated to have weighed 120 pounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the fish as a state record.

May 5, 2025

Real ID deadline approaching this week

People are scrambling across the U.S. to beat the deadline for applying for a Real ID. Not having
May 2, 2025

Budget Bills main for legislators in the Minnesota Senate 

We’re in the last leg of the 2025 Legislative Session, and legislatures are prepared for what may be
May 1, 2025

Warroad Chamber of Commerce

The Warroad Chamber of Commerce had their Annual Meeting and Update on Wednesday night at the American Legion
