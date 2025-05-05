“Potential” state record sturgeon caught on Lake of the Woods

Over the weekend on Saturday, a “potential” state record catch-and-release lake sturgeon was caught on Lake of the Woods. Bryan Sathre was on the Lake of the Woods School news on Monday morning and talked about it

He went on to explain the process of verifying a record catch such as this.

The official Minnesota catch-and-releasse record for lake sturgeon in a fish caught on the St. Croix River near Bayport on February 9, 2019. Darren Troseth of Jordan, Minnesota caught the sturgeon, which is estimated to have weighed 120 pounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the fish as a state record.