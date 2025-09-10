Roseau City Council Tackles Airport, Energy, Public Safety and Budget at September Meeting

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 10, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – On Monday September 9, 2025 the City of Roseau’s Council convened for a regular meeting. Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian presided over the meeting where Council Members Pat Novacek, Amy Bassingthwaite, Brady Johnson, and Oliver Ullman were in attendance. Also present were City Attorney Michelle Moren, Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson, City Superintendent Gary Przekwas, Municipal Liquor Store Manager Niki Johnson, Roseau Police Chief Marc Hodge, Roseau Fire Chief Leon Huot, and City Clerk-Treasurer Beth Carlson.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, the Council heard from the Audit Committee regarding wage negotiations for county employees as the new fiscal year approaches. One factor the committee urged the council to keep in mind was that in the past year, the cost of health insurance has seen a 29% increase. It was also stated that Roseau County has run a tight budget, and is out of reserves. More information on these terms will be made available at their October meeting.

On more county business, the Council noted that Roseau County Assistant Attorney Mike Grover was interviewing for the 9th District judgeship that will be left vacant when Judge Donna K. Dixon retires. Gov. Tim Walz has already been in contact with Roseau County Attorney Kristy Kjos seeking her input, as he will appoint the new county district court judge. The governor’s appointment will fill the seat until the next election.

The council received an update on the Roseau Municipal Airport project. A $3.4 million proposal for construction on runways and the taxiway, funded primarily by the Federal Aviation Administration and MnDOT, was presented. The city will be responsible for 2.5%, about $85,000, of costs. The council approved the proposal, and preliminary work will begin this fall, with major construction set to take place spring and summer 2026.

Mayor Fabian said Polaris planes will need to reroute to Warroad Municipal Airport once the project begins. The remark comes as Roseau Municipal Airport has been handling Warroad’s air traffic during its own construction period.

Department reports began with Niki Johnson informing the council that construction on Highway 11 continued to have an impact on sales before providing the monthly sales report, though there would likely be relief once that project wraps. Johnson also reported that the profit margin on THC products being sold was about 38-50%.

Roseau Fire Chief Leon Huot thanked the city for their help with writing a grant for new CO detectors for department use. The grant amounted to $2,000 and will help Roseau’s Fire Department more efficiently resolve calls that include possible carbon monoxide issues.

Roseau Police Chief Marc Hodge stated his intent to pursue grants to update or acquire new emergency sirens for the city. Currently Hodge believes the existing sirens do not provide adequate coverage, citing recent disasters like the July flooding in Texas, where failure of emergency sirens and alert systems were critical in evacuation response. The council unanimously approved a motion to pursue grant funding for this endeavor.

Chief Hodge also raised the possibility of revising requirements for events at the City Center. Special events require an officer on duty, and current staffing levels make coverage difficult, particularly on weekends. City Attorney Michelle Moren and the council said they would review the requirements needed to continue hosting these events.

Moren also updated the council on the city’s lease agreement with Johnson Oil Co., in place since 2006. The city is considering addressing issues such as fuel tanks and paint if it decides to continue the agreement. No motion was made, but the council was informed the city could terminate the lease if warranted.

Discussion continued on developing a city ordinance for golf carts, e-bikes and scooters. City Attorney Michelle Moren has reviewed state statutes and existing ordinances, finding most focus on the operator. While many require licensed operators, permitting vehicles is another option, allowing owners to authorize others to drive their golf carts while retaining liability.

“There’s not a standard,” Moren said. “The biggest question is: do we permit the vehicle or the operator?”

Police Chief Hodge told the council that current stops of minors in golf carts usually result in asking them to park, taking the keys and having parents pick up the children. Community awareness has reduced the number of stops needed, and there is potential to draft an ordinance similar to OHV policy. The city will continue working on rules to address these issues.

Mayor Fabian gave a statement on how such an ordinance will help resolve some of these issues:

Roseau’s Superintendent Gary Przekwas updated the council on infrastructure changes made at the city’s splash pad: new brick has been added to reduce slipping, and water pressure has been adjusted.

Przekwas also let the council know that an issue between the contractor and sub-contractor working on the Roseau Memorial Arena regarding fasteners and sheets had been resolved, and the project was continuing as scheduled. Mayor Fabian remarked to the council and those in attendance the history of Memorial Arena, reminding everyone that in 1941 the first Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament was held there.

The Superintendent also noted that Highway 11 is expected to re-open in the city of Roseau this week. While there are yet small touches needed for total completion, Mayor Fabian sounded hopeful that construction would wrap soon and local businesses could carry on as usual again:

As conversation closed on highway construction updates, Roseau’s Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson provided a status report for on-going city projects.

The council quickly approved a $15,396 change order to install drain tile at the Highway 89 railroad crossing, where drainage has been an issue. The temporary fix will be funded by the federal government and MnDOT at no cost to the city or residents. A permanent solution will be applied when the road is redone in 2027.

Peterson also presented a proposal to add corridor lighting to the Highway 89 project. MnDOT will cover 100% of the cost, and the council approved the plan unanimously.

Among the many projects slated for discussion, we were able to catch up with Peterson after the meeting to discuss the upcoming Pedestrian Bridge Project in the City due to begin this fall:

A proposal that did not receive unanimous approval was an energy management agreement. Community Development Coordinator Peterson presented an offer from Energy Management Solutions, a solar project solicitor, to install solar equipment on public buildings. The state of Minnesota would cover 70% of the cost, with the federal government paying the remaining 30%.

Peterson said the project could save $4,000 to $5,000 per building annually, with four buildings proposed, for a total savings of $16,000 to $20,000 each year.

Councilman Pat Novacek raised concerns about maintenance, building capacity and how the new energy source would work with the existing grid. Peterson noted the proposal was time-sensitive, offered on a first-come, first-served basis, but also included a term allowing the city to withdraw at any time at no cost. The council voted to pursue an application, noting that they could decide whether or not to proceed at a later date, and the motion passed.

Before adjourning, the council also set a preliminary levy, and reviewed a 2026 preliminary budget. The levy saw a 2.7% increase, and the 2026 preliminary budget will see a 3% increase. The preliminary budget will see a final approval at the city council’s December meeting. More information about ongoing projects in the City of Roseau can be found in Meeting Minutes from Roseau’s City Council meetings, which are posted online on the City’s Website. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Roseau City Council meetings and provide updates.