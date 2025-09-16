School Board Appreciation Month is this month

This month is School Board Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the vital role that these individuals play in shaping the future of education. From setting district policies to overseeing budgets and ensuring every student had access to quality learning, school board members work behind the scenes to keep our schools running strong. Roseau School Superintendent Tom Jerome was on the Roseau School News Report on Tuesday and shared his thoughts.

Roseau school board members include Thor Didrickson, Neil Vatnsdahl, Jody Haugen, Pete Kvien, Heather Magnusson and David Simmons.

