School Board Appreciation Month is this month

This month is School Board Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the vital role that these individuals play in shaping the future of education. From setting district policies to overseeing budgets and ensuring every student had access to quality learning, school board members work behind the scenes to keep our schools running strong. Roseau School Superintendent Tom Jerome was on the Roseau School News Report on Tuesday and shared his thoughts.

Roseau school board members include Thor Didrickson, Neil Vatnsdahl, Jody Haugen, Pete Kvien, Heather Magnusson and David Simmons.

September 16, 2025

Minnesotans Focused on Health Insurance for 2025

Minnesotans are urged to start thinking about their health insurance for next year. Due to federal cuts and
September 16, 2025

Farm Aid 40 Concert Helped by Teamsters

The tentative agreement between Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota means the Farm Aid 40 concert
September 16, 2025

Minnesota Deer Archery Season Kicked Off This Weekend

The 2025/2026 Minnesota deer archery season kicked off this weekend, and area hunters are reminded that some hunters
