Sen. Klobuchar joins Sens. John Thune and Roger Marshall to Introduce Bill Lowering Fertilizer Costs

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday joined Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Roger Marshall of Kansas to introduce bipartisan legislation aimed at lowering fertilizer costs, a key concern for farmers across Minnesota.

The bills come as Minnesota producers face rising input costs and weak commodity prices ahead of the spring planting season. Prices for key fertilizers, including urea, have surged in recent weeks, tightening margins for corn, soybean and wheat growers across the state.

One measure would require mandatory price reporting to improve transparency in the fertilizer market, while another would expand grants and loans to boost domestic production and storage capacity — an effort supporters say could reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Minnesota farm groups backed the proposal, saying greater transparency and increased U.S. production could help stabilize prices and ease supply challenges for growers already under financial strain.