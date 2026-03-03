Skip to content

Snowmobile Fatality in Polk County

A 33‑year‑old man from Thief River Falls died Saturday Feb. 28 in a snowmobile accident in Gentilly Township, Polk County, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders attempted life‑saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

In light of the fatality, authorities are reminding winter riders to follow safety practices. Snowmobile safety experts urge riders to check weather and trail conditions before heading out, stay on marked trails, always wear a quality DOT‑approved helmet and protective gear, avoid alcohol use, and never ride alone.

Snowmobile safety courses are also available to help riders understand rules, proper operation, and risk reduction.

More information on snowmobile safety and training can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/safety.html

March 3, 2026

Electric Rates Proposed to Rise as Wholesale Power Costs Increase

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 3, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – Local
March 3, 2026

Roseau Council Designates Dog as Potentially Dangerous Following February Incident

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 3, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – The
March 3, 2026

Remote Area Border Crossing Program Ending in 2026

The Canada Border Services Agency says it will discontinue the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program on Sept. 14, 2026,
« Prev1234567Next »