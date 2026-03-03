Snowmobile Fatality in Polk County

A 33‑year‑old man from Thief River Falls died Saturday Feb. 28 in a snowmobile accident in Gentilly Township, Polk County, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders attempted life‑saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

In light of the fatality, authorities are reminding winter riders to follow safety practices. Snowmobile safety experts urge riders to check weather and trail conditions before heading out, stay on marked trails, always wear a quality DOT‑approved helmet and protective gear, avoid alcohol use, and never ride alone.

Snowmobile safety courses are also available to help riders understand rules, proper operation, and risk reduction.

More information on snowmobile safety and training can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling/safety.html