Warroad Community Development Town Hall Apr. 21

The Warroad Community Development Quarter 2 Townhall Meeting is set for April 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warroad High School Theater. Attendees will hear updates from the Warroad Area Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation on 2026 construction projects. The meeting will include a Q&A session, followed by light refreshments and networking. Residents who want reminders for future meetings can sign up online at the Warroad Community Development email list.