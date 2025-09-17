Skip to content

Warroad Mayor to Meet with Lake Township on Railroad Quiet Zones

Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith will meet with Lake Township supervisors at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the Lake Town Hall to discuss proposed railroad quiet zones.

The plan covers eight zones in Lake Township, Roseau County and the city of Warroad. If approved, Lake Township would be responsible for three crossings, Warroad for two and Roseau County for three.

Each crossing is estimated to cost $100,000. The proposal requires approval from all three governing bodies. Goldsmith previously met with county officials on the issue. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow and update on this story.

Police Search for Missing Bemidji Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Andrew Colen of Bemidji. 
Minnesota Department of Revenue Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is monitoring reported text messages that claim to be from the Minnesota Department
Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre-Harvest continues to progress across the Red River Valley, but recent temperatures could cause some changes in
