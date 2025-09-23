Baudette Council Approves Preliminary 2026 Levy, Budget; Splash Pad Relocation Moves Forward

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 23, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – On Thursday, Sept. 18 the City of Baudette convened for a regular meeting. Mayor Dylan Hancharyk presided over the meeting, with City Clerk and Treasurer Tina Rennemo present, and city council members Cole Nelson and Steve Theis, Jr. were in attendance. City Councilwoman Liz Weigel joined the meeting via Zoom.

After the pledge of allegiance, the meeting commenced with an update from the Splash Pad Committee. The Committee discussed the Splash Pad’s new location, which would allow for more efficient maintenance, and not obstruct the view for those in attendance of baseball games. A motion to approve the splash pad’s relocation was approved by the council.

The Splash Pad Committee provided an update on funding, stating that $232,000 had been raised so far and $200,000 of grants had been applied for, including a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile. This discussion concluded with announcements of upcoming fundraisers on Oct. 4, and Oct. 24.

City Clerk and Treasurer Tina Rennemo then presented the council with the 2026 proposed levy, and 2026 proposed budget. Rennemo stated that with each passing month, these figures became more accurate.

The 2026 budget would see an increase of 5% for wages, and the council discussed one of the most significant increases: the cost of health insurance. City employees are provided coverage via Blue Cross Blue Shield, and health insurance renewals will see a 20% increase for 2026. The council noted that other options for coverage could be looked into, and mandates for coverage would be taken into consideration. This trend in health coverage spikes was also seen in nearby Roseau, whose city council had been faced with a 29% increase.

The council voted unanimously to approve a 2026 preliminary budget with a 10% increase, and a 2026 preliminary levy for 8%. The mayor and council discussed at length that while spending could be allocated below those percentages, they could not go beyond those numbers.

“It’s been a lot of raises, and it’s getting tough … I think it’s getting to the point of being tough on people,” City Councilman Cole Nelson commented. “So our 10% … we aren’t going to get what we think out of it.”

We sat down with Baudette Mayor Dylan Hancharyk who gave us some more details on the proposed 8% levy and how the city intends to prioritize local spending:

Library Director Kelli Pelland updated the council on Baudette Library’s program for costume donation. This program provides free Halloween costumes for families in need, and donations can be made to the Women of Today. Pelland also informed the council that there was a vacancy for a library clerk, and advertising for this position may need to be explored.

The council then moved on to discuss upcoming infrastructure projects, including a potential new car wash for the City of Baudette. Bids had been released this July, and a permit had been applied for. The permit expires next spring, so it is unlikely that the city will see this project come to fruition in 2025, as plumbing and electrical permits have yet to be obtained.

Baudette’s Fire Department announced an upcoming training on Oct. 6. This event would be paid for by the MBFTE, and will provide a four hour course on electric vehicle and hazard training.

The Baudette City Council is also looking to fill another council seat. Mayor Hancharyk informed us the city is looking to fill this seat as soon as possible, and how potential applicants could pursue this opportunity:

The council then discussed the Welcome Sign project that had been spearheaded by the EDA. While the location had been narrowed down, to perhaps the space where the current Chamber of Commerce Billboard resides, a new issue in potential cost-sharing came up.

This project was originally funded by a grant for $25,000. The final quote for the installation of two welcome signs was reported at $31,242. The EDA is asking for the City of Baudette to share the overage cost of just over $6,000 at 50%. One resolution proposed was to only have one welcome sign for the city. The council decided that they would postpone a decision on how to move forward until the next work session set for Sept. 25, 2025.

The council then proceeded to thank the Baudette American Legion for donating 12 flags for Main Avenue. Before concluding the meeting, the city also approved Resolution 2025-14 for the HRA Levy for 2025, a resolution not intended to see a profit.

Reporting from your communities, for your communities, KQ92 & KRWB will continue to follow Baudette City Council meetings and provide updates.